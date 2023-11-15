Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C6H14.

Textbook Question
What is wrong with the following structures?
a. CH3=CHCH2CH2OH
There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they?
What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes?
f.
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
c. 4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
d. 3-Ethyl-1-isopropyl-5-methylcycloheptane