Nomenclature of Aromatic Compounds

The nomenclature of aromatic compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). When naming the products of the reaction between ethylbenzene and nitric acid, it is important to identify the positions of the nitro and ethyl groups on the benzene ring. The names of the resulting compounds will reflect their structure, including the positions of substituents, which is essential for clear communication in organic chemistry.