Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Chapter 13, Problem 54

If 2-methyl-2-pentene were converted into 1-hexene, what kind of reaction would that be?

1
Step 1: Recognize the structural change in the molecules. 2-methyl-2-pentene is a branched alkene, while 1-hexene is a straight-chain alkene. This indicates a rearrangement of the carbon skeleton.
Step 2: Understand the type of reaction involved. The conversion of a branched alkene to a straight-chain alkene typically involves an isomerization reaction, where the connectivity of atoms is rearranged without adding or removing atoms.
Step 3: Recall that isomerization reactions often occur under specific conditions, such as the presence of a catalyst (e.g., acid or metal catalyst) and heat, which facilitate the rearrangement of the double bond and carbon chain.
Step 4: Consider the mechanism. In this case, the double bond in 2-methyl-2-pentene shifts position, and the branching is removed to form the straight-chain structure of 1-hexene. This involves breaking and reforming bonds within the molecule.
Step 5: Conclude that the reaction is an isomerization reaction, specifically an alkene isomerization, which changes the structure of the molecule while maintaining the same molecular formula (C6H12).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reaction

An elimination reaction involves the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the case of converting 2-methyl-2-pentene to 1-hexene, a double bond is formed by eliminating a small molecule, typically water or hydrogen halide, from the starting alkene.
Hydrocarbon Structure

Understanding hydrocarbon structure is essential for analyzing reactions involving alkenes. 2-methyl-2-pentene is a branched alkene, while 1-hexene is a straight-chain alkene. The structural differences influence the type of reactions that can occur, including the mechanisms of elimination and rearrangement.
Rearrangement Reaction

A rearrangement reaction involves the reorganization of the molecular structure to form a different isomer. In this case, converting 2-methyl-2-pentene to 1-hexene may involve a rearrangement step where the carbon skeleton is altered, leading to the formation of a new alkene with a different position of the double bond.
