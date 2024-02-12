Draw and name all phenols with the formula C7H8O .

Textbook Question
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkene with a chemical formula of C10H12, that has cis–trans isomers and contains a benzene ring.
703
views
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
b. An alkene with a chemical formula of C10H12, that has cis–trans isomers and contains a benzene ring.
Draw structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:
a. trans-2-Pentene
b. trans-3,4-Dimethyl-3-hexene
c. 2-Methyl-1,3-butadiene
d. trans-3-Heptene
Seven alkynes have the formula C6H10. Draw them using line structures.
When ethylbenzene is reacted with nitric acid, three possible benzenes containing both a nitro group and an ethyl group are obtained. Draw and name them.
If 2-methyl-2-pentene were converted into 1-hexene, what kind of reaction would that be?