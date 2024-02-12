Skip to main content
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 41

Draw and name all phenols with the formula C7H8O .

1
Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C₇H₈O. This formula indicates that the compound contains 7 carbon atoms, 8 hydrogen atoms, and 1 oxygen atom. Since the problem specifies phenols, the compound must include a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a benzene ring.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the benzene ring, which consists of six carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure with alternating double bonds. This is the base structure for phenols.
Step 3: Add the hydroxyl (-OH) group to the benzene ring. This group can be attached to any one of the six carbon atoms in the ring, making it a phenol derivative.
Step 4: Add a methyl (-CH₃) group to the benzene ring. Since the molecular formula is C₇H₈O, the methyl group must be added to satisfy the total number of carbon and hydrogen atoms. Consider all possible positions for the methyl group relative to the hydroxyl group: ortho (adjacent), meta (one carbon apart), and para (opposite side of the ring).
Step 5: Name each structure based on the IUPAC nomenclature rules. For example, the compounds would be named as 2-methylphenol (ortho), 3-methylphenol (meta), and 4-methylphenol (para), depending on the relative positions of the methyl and hydroxyl groups on the benzene ring.

Phenols

Phenols are a class of organic compounds characterized by the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to an aromatic hydrocarbon ring. They are known for their antiseptic properties and are commonly found in various natural and synthetic substances. Understanding the structure and reactivity of phenols is essential for identifying and drawing their molecular representations.
Molecular Formula

A molecular formula indicates the number and types of atoms in a molecule, represented by symbols and subscripts. For C₇H₈O, it signifies that the compound contains seven carbon atoms, eight hydrogen atoms, and one oxygen atom. This formula is crucial for determining the possible structural isomers and functional groups present in the compound.
Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds with the same molecular formula exhibit different structural or spatial arrangements of atoms. In the case of C₇H₈O, various isomers can be formed, including different phenolic structures. Recognizing isomerism is vital for accurately drawing and naming all possible phenolic compounds derived from the given formula.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:

b. An alkene with a chemical formula of C10H12, that has cis–trans isomers and contains a benzene ring.

Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following IUPAC names:

a. trans-2-Pentene

b. trans-3,4-Dimethyl-3-hexene

c. 2-Methyl-1,3-butadiene

d. trans-3-Heptene

Textbook Question

Seven alkynes have the formula C6H10. Draw them using line structures.

Textbook Question

When ethylbenzene is reacted with nitric acid, three possible benzenes containing both a nitro group and an ethyl group are obtained. Draw and name them.

Textbook Question

If 2-methyl-2-pentene were converted into 1-hexene, what kind of reaction would that be?

