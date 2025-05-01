Textbook Question
Seven alkynes have the formula C6H10. Draw them using line structures.
1344
views
Seven alkynes have the formula C6H10. Draw them using line structures.
Draw and name all phenols with the formula C7H8O .
When ethylbenzene is reacted with nitric acid, three possible benzenes containing both a nitro group and an ethyl group are obtained. Draw and name them.
If 2-methyl-2-pentene were converted into 1-hexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
If bromocyclohexane were converted into cyclohexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
Identify the type of reaction for the following:
a.
b.