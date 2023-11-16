Alkenes and Their Structures

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which significantly influences their reactivity and physical properties. The position of the double bond and the presence of substituents, such as methyl groups, determine the specific structure of the alkene. Familiarity with drawing alkenes, including their cis/trans isomers, is necessary for completing the task of sketching the structures from the IUPAC names.