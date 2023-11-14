Textbook Question
Define the following terms:
b. Achiral
1216
views
Define the following terms:
b. Achiral
Define the following terms:
c. Chiral carbon
Identify the chiral center(s) in each of the following molecules:
a. 2-Methyl-3-pentanol
Name all unbranched ether and alcohol isomers with formula C5H12O and write their structural formulas.
Phenols undergo the same kind of substitution reactions that other aromatic compounds do. Formulate the reaction of p-methylphenol with Br2 to give a mixture of two substitution products.
Which of the alcohols pictured in Problem 14.48 are chiral? Indicate the chiral carbons for those that are chiral.
a.
b.
c. 2,3-Pentanediol
d.
e.
f.