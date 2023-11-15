Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations of atoms. In the case of C5H12O, isomers can be classified into structural isomers, which differ in the connectivity of atoms, and stereoisomers, which differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. Understanding isomerism is crucial for identifying and naming the various ether and alcohol isomers of a given molecular formula.