Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a HalogenProblem 66f
Chapter 14, Problem 66f

Which of the alcohols pictured in Problem 14.48 are chiral? Indicate the chiral carbons for those that are chiral.
a.
b.
c. 2,3-Pentanediol
d.
e.
f.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of chirality. A molecule is chiral if it has a carbon atom bonded to four different groups, and it lacks a plane of symmetry.
Step 2: Examine each alcohol structure provided in Problem 14.48. Identify all carbon atoms in each molecule and check if any carbon is bonded to four distinct groups.
Step 3: For each molecule, determine if the identified carbon atoms meet the criteria for chirality. If a carbon atom is bonded to four different groups, it is a chiral center.
Step 4: Mark the chiral carbons in the molecules that are chiral. Use a clear notation or highlight the specific carbon atoms in the structure.
Step 5: Summarize which alcohols are chiral and list their chiral carbons. Ensure the reasoning is consistent with the definition of chirality.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct forms known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial in organic chemistry, especially in the context of stereochemistry and its implications in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:39
Chirality Example 1

Chiral Carbon

A chiral carbon, also known as a stereocenter, is a carbon atom that is attached to four different groups or atoms. The presence of a chiral carbon in a molecule indicates that the molecule can exist in two enantiomeric forms. Identifying chiral carbons is essential for determining the chirality of a compound and understanding its potential interactions in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:39
Chirality Example 1

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this arrangement affects their chemical properties and reactions. It encompasses concepts such as chirality, enantiomers, and diastereomers. A solid grasp of stereochemistry is vital for predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions and their interactions in biological contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
D vs L Enantiomers Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Are the following molecules chiral or achiral? If they are chiral, identify the chiral carbon atom(s).

d. 

768
views
Textbook Question

Name all unbranched ether and alcohol isomers with formula C5H12O and write their structural formulas.

974
views
Textbook Question

Phenols undergo the same kind of substitution reactions that other aromatic compounds do. Formulate the reaction of p-methylphenol with Br2 to give a mixture of two substitution products.

899
views
Textbook Question

Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols.

a. Rubbing alcohol

776
views
Textbook Question

Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols.

d. Diol used as antifreeze (two answers)

540
views
Textbook Question

Name the following compounds:

c.

d.

1312
views