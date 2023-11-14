Textbook Question
Are the following molecules chiral or achiral? If they are chiral, identify the chiral carbon atom(s).
d.
d.
Name all unbranched ether and alcohol isomers with formula C5H12O and write their structural formulas.
Phenols undergo the same kind of substitution reactions that other aromatic compounds do. Formulate the reaction of p-methylphenol with Br2 to give a mixture of two substitution products.
Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols.
a. Rubbing alcohol
d. Diol used as antifreeze (two answers)
Name the following compounds:
c.
d.