Textbook Question
The boiling point of propanol is 97 °C ,much higher than that of either ethanethiol (37 °C) or chloroethane (13 °C) , even though all three compounds have similar MWs. Explain.
38
views
The boiling point of propanol is 97 °C ,much higher than that of either ethanethiol (37 °C) or chloroethane (13 °C) , even though all three compounds have similar MWs. Explain.
Propanol is very soluble in water, but ethanethiol and chloroethane are only slightly soluble. Explain.
Define the following terms:
b. Achiral
Identify the chiral center(s) in each of the following molecules:
a. 2-Methyl-3-pentanol
Are the following molecules chiral or achiral? If they are chiral, identify the chiral carbon atom(s).
d.
Name all unbranched ether and alcohol isomers with formula C5H12O and write their structural formulas.