2-Aminopropane is an achiral molecule, but 2-aminobutane is chiral. Explain.
Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)
a. 3-Chloropentane
b. 2-Chloropentane
Predict the product of the following reaction:
<IMAGE>
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a. 2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol