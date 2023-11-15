Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a HalogenProblem 34a
Chapter 14, Problem 34a

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a. 2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name '2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol'. The base name 'heptanol' indicates a seven-carbon chain (hept-) with an alcohol group (-ol). The '2-' before 'heptanol' specifies that the alcohol group is attached to the second carbon of the chain.
Step 2: Add the substituents. The '2,4-Dimethyl' part of the name indicates that there are two methyl groups (-CH₃) attached to the main chain. One methyl group is attached to the second carbon, and the other is attached to the fourth carbon.
Step 3: Draw the main chain. Start by sketching a straight chain of seven carbon atoms (C₁ to C₇). Number the carbons from left to right to keep track of the positions.
Step 4: Add the functional group and substituents. Attach an -OH group to the second carbon to represent the alcohol functional group. Then, attach a methyl group (-CH₃) to the second carbon and another methyl group to the fourth carbon.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that all carbons have four bonds (satisfying the octet rule) and that the structure matches the name '2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol'. Double-check the positions of the substituents and the alcohol group.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to derive the names of organic molecules based on their structure, including the identification of functional groups, the longest carbon chain, and the position of substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately interpreting and drawing chemical structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different arrangements of atoms. In the case of 2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol, recognizing the positions of the methyl groups and the hydroxyl group is crucial for drawing the correct structure. This concept highlights the diversity of organic compounds and the importance of spatial arrangement in determining chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:16
Isomers Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In 2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol, the hydroxyl (-OH) group is the functional group that defines it as an alcohol. Understanding functional groups is vital for predicting reactivity and properties of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)

a. 3-Chloropentane

b. 2-Chloropentane

c.

635
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reaction:

<IMAGE>

1327
views
Textbook Question

The compound pictured here is a thiol. (a) Draw its line structure, and (b) draw the structure of the disulfide formed when it is treated with an oxidizing agent (yellow = S).

<IMAGE>

785
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol

828
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol

869
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether

1067
views