Textbook Question
Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)
a. 3-Chloropentane
b. 2-Chloropentane
c.
635
views
Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)
a. 3-Chloropentane
b. 2-Chloropentane
c.
Predict the product of the following reaction:
<IMAGE>
The compound pictured here is a thiol. (a) Draw its line structure, and (b) draw the structure of the disulfide formed when it is treated with an oxidizing agent (yellow = S).
<IMAGE>
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether