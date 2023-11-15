Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. The name '2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol' can be broken down into three parts: (1) 'cyclohexanol' indicates a cyclohexane ring with an -OH (alcohol) group attached, (2) '2,2-' specifies that two substituents are attached to the second carbon of the ring, and (3) 'Diethyl' means there are two ethyl groups (-CH2CH3) as substituents.