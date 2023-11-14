Textbook Question
Name the following compounds:
a.
b.
c.
What disulfides would you obtain from oxidation of the following thiols?
a. CH3CH2CH2SH
b. 3-Methyl-1-butanethiol (skunk scent)
Give systematic names for the following alkyl halides:
a.
b.
Which of the following molecules are chiral? (Hint: Draw each molecule and analyze it as illustrated in Worked Example 14.2.)
a. 3-Chloropentane
b. 2-Chloropentane
c.
Predict the product of the following reaction:
<IMAGE>
The compound pictured here is a thiol. (a) Draw its line structure, and (b) draw the structure of the disulfide formed when it is treated with an oxidizing agent (yellow = S).
<IMAGE>