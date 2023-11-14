Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 19

2-Aminopropane is an achiral molecule, but 2-aminobutane is chiral. Explain.

1
Identify the concept of chirality: A molecule is chiral if it has a carbon atom bonded to four different groups, making it non-superimposable on its mirror image. If a molecule lacks this property, it is achiral.
Analyze the structure of 2-aminopropane: The central carbon atom in 2-aminopropane is bonded to a methyl group (-CH3), an amino group (-NH2), a hydrogen atom (-H), and another methyl group (-CH3). Since two of the groups are identical (both are methyl groups), the central carbon does not have four different groups, making the molecule achiral.
Analyze the structure of 2-aminobutane: The central carbon atom in 2-aminobutane is bonded to a methyl group (-CH3), an amino group (-NH2), a hydrogen atom (-H), and an ethyl group (-CH2CH3). Since all four groups are different, the central carbon is a chiral center, making the molecule chiral.
Compare the two molecules: The key difference lies in the groups attached to the central carbon. In 2-aminopropane, the presence of two identical methyl groups prevents chirality, while in 2-aminobutane, the presence of four distinct groups creates a chiral center.
Conclude: 2-Aminopropane is achiral because it lacks a chiral center, while 2-aminobutane is chiral due to the presence of a carbon atom bonded to four different groups.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, resulting in two distinct forms known as enantiomers. In contrast, achiral molecules can be superimposed on their mirror images, indicating a lack of this asymmetry.
Stereocenters

A stereocenter, often a chiral center, is a specific atom in a molecule, usually carbon, that has four different groups attached to it. The presence of a stereocenter is a key factor in determining whether a molecule is chiral. In the case of 2-aminobutane, the presence of a stereocenter makes it chiral, while 2-aminopropane lacks such a center, rendering it achiral.

Molecular Structure

The molecular structure of a compound refers to the arrangement of atoms within the molecule and the bonds that connect them. This arrangement influences the molecule's properties, including its chirality. For example, 2-aminopropane has a symmetrical structure that does not allow for chirality, while 2-aminobutane's structure introduces asymmetry, leading to its chiral nature.
