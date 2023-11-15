Textbook Question
The compound pictured here is a thiol. (a) Draw its line structure, and (b) draw the structure of the disulfide formed when it is treated with an oxidizing agent (yellow = S).
<IMAGE>
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a. 2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene