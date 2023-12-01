Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
Chapter 14, Problem 22

Predict the product of the following reaction:
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction depicted in the image (e.g., synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion). This will help determine the general pattern of the products.
Examine the reactants in the reaction. Look for key functional groups, elements, or compounds that can indicate the specific type of chemical transformation occurring.
Apply the rules or patterns associated with the identified reaction type. For example, in a double replacement reaction, the cations and anions of the reactants typically exchange partners.
Write the chemical formulas of the expected products based on the reaction type and ensure that the products are chemically plausible (e.g., correct ionic charges, stable compounds).
Balance the chemical equation by ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. Use coefficients to achieve this balance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reaction Types

Understanding the type of chemical reaction is crucial for predicting products. Common types include synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement reactions. Each type follows specific patterns that dictate how reactants transform into products, influencing the final outcome of the reaction.
Reactants and Products

In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo change, while products are the substances formed as a result. Identifying the chemical formulas and structures of the reactants is essential for predicting the products accurately, as the nature of the reactants often determines the reaction pathway and final products.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of products formed from given quantities of reactants. Understanding stoichiometric coefficients in balanced chemical equations is vital for accurately determining the expected products of a reaction.
