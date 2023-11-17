Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 13

From what alcohols might the following carbonyl-containing products have been made (red = O, reddish-brown = Br)?
(a) <IMAGE>
(b) <IMAGE> 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to determine the alcohols that could have been oxidized to form the given carbonyl-containing products. Oxidation of alcohols typically leads to aldehydes, ketones, or carboxylic acids, depending on the type of alcohol and the reaction conditions.
Step 2: Recall the oxidation rules for alcohols. Primary alcohols oxidize to aldehydes and can further oxidize to carboxylic acids. Secondary alcohols oxidize to ketones. Tertiary alcohols generally do not oxidize under mild conditions because they lack a hydrogen atom on the carbon bonded to the hydroxyl group.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of the given carbonyl-containing product in part (a). Identify the functional group (e.g., aldehyde, ketone) and the carbon chain structure. This will help you deduce the structure of the alcohol precursor. For example, if the product is an aldehyde, the precursor must be a primary alcohol.
Step 4: Repeat the analysis for the carbonyl-containing product in part (b). Again, identify the functional group and the carbon chain structure. If the product is a ketone, the precursor must be a secondary alcohol. Consider any additional substituents, such as bromine (Br), and ensure they are present in the correct position in the alcohol precursor.
Step 5: Propose the structures of the alcohols for both (a) and (b). Ensure that the oxidation of these alcohols would yield the given carbonyl-containing products. Verify that the placement of substituents (e.g., Br) matches the original product structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds are organic molecules that contain a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). They are classified into two main types: aldehydes, which have the carbonyl group at the end of a carbon chain, and ketones, which have it within the chain. Understanding the structure and reactivity of carbonyl compounds is essential for deducing the possible alcohols that could yield specific carbonyl products.
Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon atom to which the hydroxyl group is attached. The type of alcohol used in a reaction significantly influences the resulting carbonyl compound, making it crucial to identify the correct alcohols that could lead to the given products.
Oxidation Reactions

Oxidation reactions involve the loss of electrons or an increase in oxidation state by a molecule, atom, or ion. In organic chemistry, alcohols can be oxidized to form carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. Recognizing the oxidation states and the conditions under which these transformations occur is vital for determining the original alcohols that could produce the specified carbonyl-containing products.
