Textbook Question
What alkenes might be formed by dehydration of the following alcohols? If more than one product is possible in a given case, indicate which is major.
b.
743
views
What alkenes might be formed by dehydration of the following alcohols? If more than one product is possible in a given case, indicate which is major.
b.
What alcohols yield the following alkenes as the major product on dehydration?
b.
What products would you expect from oxidation of the following alcohols?
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b.
c.
Draw structures for the following:
a. 2,4-Dinitrophenol
b. m-Ethylphenol
Name the following compounds:
a.
b.
Name the following compounds:
a.
b.
c.