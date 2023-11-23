Oxidation of Alcohols

Oxidation of alcohols involves the conversion of alcohols into carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones, and ultimately to carboxylic acids, depending on the type of alcohol and the oxidizing agent used. Primary alcohols typically oxidize to aldehydes, while secondary alcohols convert to ketones. Tertiary alcohols, however, do not oxidize easily due to the lack of a hydrogen atom on the carbon bearing the hydroxyl group.