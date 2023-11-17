Oxidation of Alcohols

Oxidation of alcohols involves the conversion of alcohols into carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones, and ultimately to carboxylic acids, depending on the type of alcohol and the oxidizing agent used. Primary alcohols can be oxidized to aldehydes and then to carboxylic acids, while secondary alcohols are typically oxidized to ketones. Tertiary alcohols, however, do not undergo oxidation under normal conditions due to the lack of a hydrogen atom on the carbon bearing the hydroxyl group.