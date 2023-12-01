Arrange the following 6-carbon compounds in order of their expected boiling points, and explain your ranking:
a. Hexane
b. 1-Hexanol
c. Dipropyl ether (CH3CH2CH2—O—CH2CH2CH3)
Draw the structures of the aldehydes that might be oxidized to yield the following carboxylic acids:
c. CH3CH=CHCOOH
What type of product is formed on reaction of an alcohol with Na metal?
Which of the following alcohols can undergo oxidation? Draw the line structure of the product expected for those that can. Assume an excess of oxidizing agent is present.
a.
b.
c.
The following alkenes can be prepared by dehydration of an appropriate alcohol. Show the structure of the alcohol in each case that would provide the alkene shown as the major product.
e. 1,4-Pentadiene
What alcohols would you oxidize to obtain the following carbonyl compounds?
a.
b.
c.