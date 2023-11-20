Textbook Question
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a. Octanal
b. Methyl phenyl ketone
c. 4-Methylhexanal
d. Methyl tert-butyl ketone
Give systematic, IUPAC names for the following compounds. Redraw each in line structure format.
a.
b.
c.
d. Dipropyl ketone
For each compound shown next (a–d), indicate whether the compound is polar or nonpolar, and whether it is soluble or insoluble in water.
a.
b.
c. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
d.
What ketones or aldehydes might be reduced to yield the following alcohols?
a.
b.
c. HOCH2–CH2–CH2OH
Determine whether the following compounds are acetals or ketals. Draw the structure of the aldehyde or ketone it came from.
c.
Draw the structures of the hemiacetals or hemiketals formed in these reactions:
b.