Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry 8th Edition Fundamentals of GOB
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones Problem 34a
Chapter 15, Problem 34a

The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?
a. 1-Pentanone

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the IUPAC naming rules for ketones. Ketones are named by identifying the longest carbon chain containing the carbonyl group (C=O) and replacing the '-e' ending of the alkane name with '-one'. The position of the carbonyl group is indicated by the smallest possible number.
Step 2: Analyze the given name '1-Pentanone'. The name suggests a five-carbon chain (pent-) with a ketone group at position 1.
Step 3: Recognize that a ketone group cannot be at position 1 because ketones require the carbonyl group to be bonded to two carbon atoms. If the carbonyl group is at the end of the chain, it would be an aldehyde, not a ketone.
Step 4: Determine the correct position for the carbonyl group in a five-carbon chain. The carbonyl group must be at position 2 or 3 to satisfy the definition of a ketone.
Step 5: Correct the name by placing the carbonyl group at the appropriate position and renaming the compound as '2-Pentanone' or '3-Pentanone', depending on the structure. Ensure the numbering gives the carbonyl group the lowest possible number.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming organic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and the longest carbon chain. Understanding these rules is essential for identifying errors in compound names, such as incorrect prefixes or suffixes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of pentanone, the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) indicates that it is a ketone. Recognizing functional groups helps in determining the correct naming conventions and identifying any discrepancies in the name provided.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. For example, pentanone can refer to different isomers depending on the position of the carbonyl group. Understanding structural isomers is crucial for identifying potential errors in naming, as the position of functional groups can significantly alter the compound's identity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:16
Isomers Concept 1
