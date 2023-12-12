Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 33b
Chapter 15, Problem 33b

Give IUPAC names for the following aldehydes and ketones:
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in each compound. Aldehydes have a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have a carbonyl group within the carbon chain.
Determine the longest continuous carbon chain that contains the carbonyl group. This will serve as the parent chain, and its name will be based on the number of carbons (e.g., meth-, eth-, prop-, etc.).
For aldehydes, replace the '-e' ending of the parent alkane name with '-al'. For ketones, replace the '-e' ending of the parent alkane name with '-one'.
Number the carbon chain so that the carbonyl group gets the lowest possible number. For ketones, include the position of the carbonyl group in the name (e.g., 2-pentanone). Aldehydes do not require a position number since the carbonyl group is always at the end.
If there are substituents (e.g., alkyl groups or halogens), name and number them as prefixes, arranging them alphabetically in the final name. Ensure the substituents' positions are based on the numbering of the parent chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming organic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and the longest carbon chain. For aldehydes, the suffix '-al' is used, while for ketones, the suffix '-one' is applied. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming the compounds in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of aldehydes and ketones, the carbonyl group (C=O) is the key functional group. Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain, which influences their naming and properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is crucial when naming aldehydes and ketones, as different structures can lead to different IUPAC names. Recognizing isomers helps in understanding the diversity of organic compounds and their nomenclature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:

b. 4-Ethyl-2-isopropylhexanal

771
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following aldehyde and ketone names:

e. 1,1,1-Trichloro-3-pentanone

700
views
Textbook Question

Give systematic names for the following aldehydes and ketones:

a.

817
views
Textbook Question

The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?

a. 1-Pentanone

1666
views
Textbook Question

The following names are incorrect. What is wrong with each?

b. 2-Butanal

1562
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds will react with Tollens' reagent? With Benedict's reagent?

a. Cyclopentanon

b. Hexanal

c.

789
views