Draw the structures of the hemiacetals or hemiketals formed in these reactions:
b.
Draw the structures of the hemiacetals or hemiketals formed in these reactions:
b.
For each compound shown next, determine whether it is a hemiacetal, a hemiketal, an acetal, or a ketal.
a.
b.
c.
d.
The carbonyl group can be reduced by addition of a hydride ion (H–) and (H+) a proton. Removal of H– and H+ from an alcohol results in a carbonyl group.
a. To which atom of the carbonyl is the hydride ion added and why?
A fundamental difference between aldehydes and ketones is that one can be oxidized to carboxylic acids but the other cannot. Which is which? Give an example of a test to differentiate aldehydes from ketones.
Glucose is the major sugar in mammalian blood. We often see it represented as either the "free aldehyde" or the cyclic hemiacetal forms shown here. Of the two forms of glucose, the cyclic hemiacetal is the preferred form found in blood. Can you suggest two reasons why?
Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
a. A 6-carbon cyclic ketone with a methyl group on the beta carbon