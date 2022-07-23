Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 36a
Chapter 16, Problem 36a

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a. Chemical structure of an ammonium salt with a positively charged nitrogen and a nitrate anion.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of ammonium salts. Ammonium salts are ionic compounds formed when an amine reacts with an acid, resulting in the protonation of the nitrogen atom in the amine to form an ammonium ion (R₃N⁺H or R₂NH₂⁺, etc.).
Step 2: Analyze the given structure (IMAGE) to identify the organic groups (R groups) attached to the nitrogen atom. Count the number of organic groups and hydrogen atoms bonded to the nitrogen to determine if the amine is primary (RNH₂), secondary (R₂NH), or tertiary (R₃N).
Step 3: Name the ammonium ion. Use the names of the organic groups attached to the nitrogen, followed by the word 'ammonium.' For example, if the groups are methyl (CH₃), the name would be 'methylammonium' for a primary amine, 'dimethylammonium' for a secondary amine, or 'trimethylammonium' for a tertiary amine.
Step 4: Identify the counterion (anion) in the salt. The counterion is derived from the acid used in the reaction. For example, if the acid is hydrochloric acid (HCl), the counterion will be chloride (Cl⁻). Combine the ammonium ion name with the counterion to name the salt (e.g., methylammonium chloride).
Step 5: Indicate the type of amine (primary, secondary, or tertiary) based on the number of organic groups attached to the nitrogen atom. This classification is important for understanding the reactivity and properties of the compound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ammonium Salts

Ammonium salts are ionic compounds formed from the protonation of ammonia (NH3) or amines, where the nitrogen atom carries a positive charge. These salts typically consist of a positively charged ammonium ion (NH4+) and a negatively charged anion. They are commonly used in various applications, including fertilizers and pharmaceuticals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:04
Drawing Ammonium Salts Concept 2

Amines Classification

Amines are classified based on the number of carbon groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Primary amines have one carbon group, secondary amines have two, and tertiary amines have three. This classification affects the properties and reactivity of the amines, which in turn influences the characteristics of the corresponding ammonium salts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Amine Classification Concept 1

Protonation and Salt Formation

Protonation is the process by which a base, such as an amine, gains a proton (H+) to form a positively charged ion. In the context of ammonium salts, this process leads to the formation of the ammonium ion. Understanding protonation is crucial for determining the structure and classification of the resulting ammonium salts based on the original amine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:50
Ionic Salts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures corresponding to the following names:

a. N-Methylpentylamine

134
views
Textbook Question

Name the following amines, and identify them as primary, secondary, or tertiary:

b.

41
views
Textbook Question

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.

a.

608
views
Textbook Question

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.

c. N-Butyl-N-isopropylhexylammonium chloride

577
views
Textbook Question

Identify the functional groups in cocaine

2018
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the ammonium ions formed when the amines in Problem 16.30 are treated with acid.

a. N-Methylpentylamine

b. N-Ethylcyclobutylamine

c. p-Propylaniline

803
views