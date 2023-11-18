Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 9

Provide compounds that fit the following descriptions:
a. Two amines that are gases at room temperature
b. A heterocyclic amine
c. A compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring

To identify two amines that are gases at room temperature, consider the molecular weight and structure of the amines. Amines with low molecular weights (e.g., methylamine and ethylamine) are typically gases at room temperature due to their small size and relatively weak intermolecular forces.
For a heterocyclic amine, look for a compound where the nitrogen atom is part of a ring structure. A common example is pyridine, which has a six-membered ring with one nitrogen atom.
To find a compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring, consider aromatic compounds like benzene that have an amine group (-NH2) attached directly to the ring. Aniline is a classic example of such a compound.
Review the physical properties and structures of the compounds identified to ensure they meet the criteria specified in the problem (e.g., state of matter, presence of a heterocyclic structure, or aromaticity).
If needed, consult a periodic table or molecular property database to confirm the boiling points, molecular weights, and structural features of the compounds to verify their suitability for the descriptions provided.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of carbon-containing groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Amines can exhibit varying physical properties, including volatility, which affects whether they are gases at room temperature.
Heterocyclic Compounds

Heterocyclic compounds are cyclic structures that contain at least one atom in the ring that is not carbon, commonly nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur. These compounds can exhibit unique chemical properties and reactivities due to the presence of heteroatoms. Heterocyclic amines specifically contain nitrogen in the ring and are important in various biological and pharmaceutical applications.
Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds are characterized by the presence of one or more benzene rings, which provide stability through resonance. An amine group attached to an aromatic ring forms an aromatic amine, which can influence the compound's reactivity and solubility. These compounds are significant in organic chemistry and are often found in dyes, drugs, and other industrial chemicals.
