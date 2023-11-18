Textbook Question
Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine? Why?
835
views
Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine? Why?
Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing boiling point. Explain why you placed them in that order.
a.
Draw the structures of (a) ethylamine and (b) trimethylamine. Use dashed lines to show how they would form hydrogen bonds to water molecules.
Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?
a.
b.
c.
d.
Write an equation for the acid-base equilibrium of:
a.Pyrrolidine and water
Label each species in the equilibrium as either an acid or a base.
Complete the following equations:
a.