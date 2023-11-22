Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 8
Chapter 16, Problem 8

Draw the structures of (a) ethylamine and (b) trimethylamine. Use dashed lines to show how they would form hydrogen bonds to water molecules.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the molecular structure of ethylamine (C2H5NH2). Ethylamine consists of an ethyl group (C2H5-) attached to an amine group (-NH2). The nitrogen atom in the amine group has a lone pair of electrons, which makes it capable of forming hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
Step 2: Draw the structure of ethylamine. Represent the ethyl group as CH3-CH2- and attach it to the nitrogen atom. The nitrogen atom should have two hydrogen atoms bonded to it and a lone pair of electrons.
Step 3: Identify the hydrogen bonding sites for ethylamine. The hydrogen atoms attached to the nitrogen in the -NH2 group can act as hydrogen bond donors, while the lone pair on the nitrogen can act as a hydrogen bond acceptor.
Step 4: Draw the structure of trimethylamine (C3H9N). Trimethylamine consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to three methyl groups (CH3-). The nitrogen atom has a lone pair of electrons, which allows it to act as a hydrogen bond acceptor.
Step 5: Illustrate the hydrogen bonding interactions with water molecules. For ethylamine, show dashed lines from the hydrogen atoms of the -NH2 group to the oxygen atom of water (hydrogen bond donor) and from the lone pair on nitrogen to a hydrogen atom of water (hydrogen bond acceptor). For trimethylamine, show a dashed line from the lone pair on nitrogen to a hydrogen atom of water (hydrogen bond acceptor).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of weak chemical bond that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In the context of ethylamine and trimethylamine, these compounds can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules, which is crucial for understanding their solubility and interactions in aqueous environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:22
Hydrogenation Reactions Concept 1

Molecular Structure

Molecular structure refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which determines its physical and chemical properties. Ethylamine (C2H5NH2) has a linear structure with an amine group, while trimethylamine (C3H9N) has a more branched structure with three methyl groups attached to a nitrogen atom. Understanding these structures is essential for predicting how these molecules interact with water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:34
Molecular Models Example 1

Polarity

Polarity in molecules arises from the distribution of electrical charge, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charges. Ethylamine and trimethylamine are polar molecules due to the presence of the nitrogen atom, which creates a dipole moment. This polarity is significant for their ability to interact with water, as polar molecules tend to dissolve well in polar solvents like water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

d. 4-Amino-2-butanol

1029
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine? Why?

835
views
Textbook Question

Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing boiling point. Explain why you placed them in that order.

a.

747
views
Textbook Question

Provide compounds that fit the following descriptions:

a. Two amines that are gases at room temperature

b. A heterocyclic amine

c. A compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring

841
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?

a.

b.

c.

d.

33
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation for the acid-base equilibrium of:

a.Pyrrolidine and water

Label each species in the equilibrium as either an acid or a base.

730
views