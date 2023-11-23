Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 13a

Complete the following equations:
a. Chemical equation showing an amine reacting with aqueous HBr, with a question mark indicating an incomplete reaction.

1
Step 1: Since the problem references an image (<IMAGE>), identify the type of chemical equation provided in the image. It could be a synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion reaction. Understanding the type of reaction will guide how to complete the equation.
Step 2: Analyze the reactants in the equation. Determine the chemical formulas of the reactants and predict the possible products based on the reaction type. For example, in a synthesis reaction, two or more reactants combine to form a single product.
Step 3: Write the chemical formulas of the predicted products. Ensure that the products are chemically plausible based on the reactants and the reaction type. For instance, in a double replacement reaction, the cations and anions of the reactants typically exchange places.
Step 4: Balance the chemical equation. Use the law of conservation of mass, which states that the number of atoms of each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. Adjust the coefficients of the reactants and products as needed.
Step 5: Double-check your work. Verify that the equation is balanced and that the chemical formulas of all compounds are correct. Ensure that the physical states (solid, liquid, gas, aqueous) are included if required.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equations

Equations are mathematical statements that assert the equality of two expressions. They often involve variables, constants, and operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Understanding how to manipulate and solve equations is fundamental in mathematics, as it allows for the determination of unknown values based on given information.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Thermochemical Equations

Variables

Variables are symbols used to represent unknown or changeable values in mathematical expressions and equations. They are typically denoted by letters such as x, y, or z. Recognizing the role of variables is crucial for solving equations, as it helps in understanding how different values interact and affect the overall equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:06
Electronic Structure: Subshells Concept 1

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to ensure consistent results. Commonly remembered by the acronym PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division, Addition and Subtraction), this concept is essential for accurately solving equations and avoiding errors in calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Addition and Subtraction Operations
