Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amines
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 AminesProblem 11
Chapter 16, Problem 11

Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?
a.
b.
c.
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the definition of a heterocyclic nitrogen compound: A heterocyclic compound contains a ring structure with at least one atom in the ring being a nitrogen atom, and the rest of the atoms in the ring can be carbon or other elements.
Examine the structure of each compound provided in the images. Look for a ring structure and determine if nitrogen is one of the atoms in the ring.
For each compound, confirm whether the nitrogen atom is part of the ring (not just attached to the ring as a substituent). This is a key criterion for being a heterocyclic nitrogen compound.
Check if the ring structure is closed and stable, as heterocyclic compounds must have a complete ring system.
Classify each compound based on the above criteria and determine which ones meet the definition of heterocyclic nitrogen compounds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heterocyclic Compounds

Heterocyclic compounds are cyclic structures that contain at least one atom in the ring that is not carbon, typically nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur. These compounds are significant in various fields, including pharmaceuticals and biochemistry, due to their diverse chemical properties and biological activities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds

Nitrogen in Heterocycles

Nitrogen is a common heteroatom in heterocyclic compounds, influencing their reactivity and stability. The presence of nitrogen can affect the electronic properties of the compound, making them essential in the design of drugs and agrochemicals, as they often participate in hydrogen bonding and coordination with metal ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:16
Nitrogenous Bases Concept 2

Identification of Heterocycles

Identifying heterocyclic nitrogen compounds involves recognizing the structural features that define them, such as the presence of a nitrogen atom within a ring. Familiarity with common heterocycles, like pyridine and imidazole, can aid in distinguishing these compounds from non-heterocyclic ones in chemical structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:50
Chromatography
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing boiling point. Explain why you placed them in that order.

a.

747
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of (a) ethylamine and (b) trimethylamine. Use dashed lines to show how they would form hydrogen bonds to water molecules.

54
views
Textbook Question

Provide compounds that fit the following descriptions:

a. Two amines that are gases at room temperature

b. A heterocyclic amine

c. A compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring

841
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation for the acid-base equilibrium of:

a.Pyrrolidine and water

Label each species in the equilibrium as either an acid or a base.

730
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following equations:

a.

1272
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following equations:

c.

1393
views