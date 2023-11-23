Textbook Question
Draw the structures of (a) ethylamine and (b) trimethylamine. Use dashed lines to show how they would form hydrogen bonds to water molecules.
54
views
Draw the structures of (a) ethylamine and (b) trimethylamine. Use dashed lines to show how they would form hydrogen bonds to water molecules.
Provide compounds that fit the following descriptions:
a. Two amines that are gases at room temperature
b. A heterocyclic amine
c. A compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring
Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?
a.
b.
c.
d.
Complete the following equations:
a.
Complete the following equations:
c.
Which is the stronger base in each pair?
a. Ammonia or ethylamine
b.Triethylamine or pyridine