Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?
a.
b.
c.
d.
33
views
Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?
a.
b.
c.
d.
Write an equation for the acid-base equilibrium of:
a.Pyrrolidine and water
Label each species in the equilibrium as either an acid or a base.
Complete the following equations:
a.
Which is the stronger base in each pair?
a. Ammonia or ethylamine
b.Triethylamine or pyridine
Write the structures of the following compounds:
a. Butyldiethylammonium bromide
Write the structure of benzylamine hydrochloride in two different ways, and name the hydrochloride as an ammonium salt.