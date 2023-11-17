Textbook Question
A simple polyamide can be made from ethylenediamine and oxalic acid (Table 17.1). Draw the polymer formed when three units of ethylenediamine reacts with two units of oxalic acid.
In the following compound
a. Identify the phosphate ester linkage.
In the following compound
b. Identify the phosphate anhydride linkage.
What is the difference between a phosphate diester and an ester of a diphosphate? Give an example of each.
Propanamide and methyl acetate have about the same molar mass, both are quite soluble in water, and yet the boiling point of propanamide is 213 °C, whereas that of methyl acetate is 57 °C. Explain.
Mention at least two simple chemical tests by which you can distinguish between benzaldehyde and benzoic acid.