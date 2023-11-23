In the following compound
a. Identify the phosphate ester linkage.
b. Identify the phosphate anhydride linkage.
Cyclic ribose nucleotide phosphates, such as cyclic AMP (cAMP), are important signaling agents in living cells; all have the general structure shown here. What kind of linkage holds the phosphate to the ribose (see arrows; ribose is highlighted in blue)?
Propanamide and methyl acetate have about the same molar mass, both are quite soluble in water, and yet the boiling point of propanamide is 213 °C, whereas that of methyl acetate is 57 °C. Explain.
Mention at least two simple chemical tests by which you can distinguish between benzaldehyde and benzoic acid.
Write the formula of the triester formed from glycerol and stearic acid.