Amides

Amides are organic compounds derived from carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced by an amine group (-NH2, -NHR, or -NR2). They are characterized by the functional group -C(=O)N-, which plays a crucial role in their chemical properties and reactivity. Amides can be formed through the reaction of carboxylic acids with amines, making them important in both synthetic and biological chemistry.