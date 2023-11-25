Identify the following molecules as an ester, a carboxylic acid, or an amide, and write both the condensed and line-structural formula for each.
a. <IMAGE>
Write the products of the following reactions:
b. 2, 2-Dimethylpentanoic acid + KOH → ?
Write the formulas of potassium salicylate and disodium oxalate.
Draw structures of the amides that can be made from the following reactants:
b.
Phenacetin (shown in the margin) was once used in headache remedies but is now banned because of its potential for causing kidney damage. (a) Identify all the functional groups present in phenacetin. (b) Draw the structures of the carboxylic acid and amine needed to prepare phenacetin.
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
a. Isopropyl benzoate