Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their DerivativesProblem 15
Chapter 17, Problem 15

Write the formulas of potassium salicylate and disodium oxalate.

1
Identify the chemical formula of the cation and anion for each compound. Potassium salicylate consists of the potassium ion (K⁺) and the salicylate ion (C₇H₅O₃⁻). Disodium oxalate consists of two sodium ions (Na⁺) and the oxalate ion (C₂O₄²⁻).
Combine the cation and anion for potassium salicylate. Since the potassium ion has a +1 charge and the salicylate ion has a -1 charge, the charges balance in a 1:1 ratio, resulting in the formula K(C₇H₅O₃).
Combine the cation and anion for disodium oxalate. The oxalate ion has a -2 charge, and each sodium ion has a +1 charge. To balance the charges, two sodium ions are required for every oxalate ion, resulting in the formula Na₂(C₂O₄).
Double-check the formulas to ensure charge neutrality. For potassium salicylate, the single potassium ion balances the single salicylate ion. For disodium oxalate, the two sodium ions balance the single oxalate ion.
Write the final formulas: Potassium salicylate is K(C₇H₅O₃), and disodium oxalate is Na₂(C₂O₄).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formulas

Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, the formula for potassium salicylate is C7H5KO3, which shows it contains carbon, hydrogen, potassium, and oxygen. Understanding how to read and write these formulas is essential for identifying compounds in chemistry.
Potassium Salicylate

Potassium salicylate is a salt derived from salicylic acid and potassium hydroxide. Its chemical formula, C7H5KO3, indicates it consists of a salicylate ion combined with a potassium ion. This compound is often used in pharmaceuticals and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it relevant in medicinal chemistry.
Disodium Oxalate

Disodium oxalate is a salt formed from oxalic acid and sodium hydroxide, with the chemical formula Na2C2O4. It contains two sodium ions for each oxalate ion, which is important in various applications, including as a reagent in laboratories. Understanding its formula helps in recognizing its role in chemical reactions and its properties.
