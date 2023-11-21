Textbook Question
Write both condensed and line structures for (a) the ester formed when butyric acid reacts with cyclopentanol.
What are the names of the following compounds?
c.
Identify the following molecules as an ester, a carboxylic acid, or an amide, and write both the condensed and line-structural formula for each.
a. <IMAGE>
Write the formulas of potassium salicylate and disodium oxalate.
Draw structures of the amides that can be made from the following reactants:
a. CH3NH2 + (CH3)2CHCOOH →?
Draw structures of the amides that can be made from the following reactants:
b.