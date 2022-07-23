Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Chapter 17, Problem 35a(i)

Draw the structures of the following compounds and use dashed lines to indicate where they form hydrogen bonds to other molecules of the same kind: (i) formic acid

Step 1: Understand the structure of formic acid. Formic acid is the simplest carboxylic acid with the molecular formula HCOOH. It consists of a carboxyl group (-COOH) attached to a single hydrogen atom.
Step 2: Draw the Lewis structure of formic acid. Represent the carboxyl group with a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH). The carbon atom is also single-bonded to a hydrogen atom.
Step 3: Identify the hydrogen bond donors and acceptors in formic acid. The hydrogen atom in the hydroxyl group (-OH) can act as a hydrogen bond donor, while the oxygen atoms (both in the hydroxyl group and the carbonyl group) can act as hydrogen bond acceptors.
Step 4: Illustrate the hydrogen bonding between two formic acid molecules. Use dashed lines to show the interaction between the hydrogen atom of the hydroxyl group in one molecule and the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group in another molecule. Similarly, show the interaction between the hydrogen atom of the hydroxyl group in the second molecule and the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group in the first molecule.
Step 5: Ensure the drawing is clear and includes all relevant details. Label the dashed lines as hydrogen bonds and confirm that the geometry of the molecules reflects the directional nature of hydrogen bonding.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of attractive interaction that occurs between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) and another electronegative atom. In the case of formic acid, hydrogen bonds can form between the hydrogen of the hydroxyl group (-OH) and the oxygen of another formic acid molecule, which is crucial for understanding its molecular interactions.
Molecular Structure of Formic Acid

Formic acid (HCOOH) is the simplest carboxylic acid, consisting of a carbon atom bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a carbonyl group (C=O). Its structure is essential for visualizing how the molecule can interact with itself and other molecules through hydrogen bonding, which influences its physical properties and behavior in solution.
Dashed Lines in Molecular Diagrams

In molecular diagrams, dashed lines are commonly used to represent hydrogen bonds, indicating weaker interactions compared to covalent bonds. This notation helps to visualize the spatial arrangement of molecules and the nature of their interactions, which is particularly important in understanding the behavior of compounds like formic acid in various environments.
