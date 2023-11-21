Recognize the effect of pH 12. At pH 12, the solution is strongly basic, meaning that essentially all of the benzoic acid will have been converted to its conjugate base, the benzoate ion (C₆H₅COO⁻). This is because the pKa of benzoic acid is approximately 4.2, and at pH 12, the environment is far above the pKa, favoring the deprotonated form.