Propanamide and methyl acetate have about the same molar mass, both are quite soluble in water, and yet the boiling point of propanamide is 213 °C, whereas that of methyl acetate is 57 °C. Explain.
Mention at least two simple chemical tests by which you can distinguish between benzaldehyde and benzoic acid.
Write the formula of the triester formed from glycerol and stearic acid.
Draw all possible carboxylic acids with the formula C5H10O2.