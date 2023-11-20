Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Problem 82a
Chapter 17, Problem 82a

Each of the following materials has an ester that is responsible for its smell and/or flavor. Search the internet and determine what that ester is, draw its structure, and what carboxylic acid and alcohol are used to form it. 
a. Juicy Fruit gum flavoring

1
Identify the ester responsible for the smell or flavor of Juicy Fruit gum. Research indicates that the ester commonly associated with Juicy Fruit gum is isoamyl acetate (also known as isopentyl acetate).
Understand the structure of isoamyl acetate. It is an ester with the chemical formula C7H14O2. The ester functional group (-COO-) connects an isoamyl group (C5H11) to an acetate group (CH3COO).
Recall how esters are formed. Esters are synthesized through a reaction called esterification, which involves a carboxylic acid and an alcohol reacting in the presence of an acid catalyst (e.g., sulfuric acid).
Determine the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to form isoamyl acetate. The carboxylic acid is acetic acid (CH3COOH), and the alcohol is isoamyl alcohol (C5H12O or 3-methyl-1-butanol).
To draw the structure of isoamyl acetate, combine the isoamyl group (C5H11) with the acetate group (CH3COO) through the ester functional group (-COO-). Ensure the oxygen atom from the alcohol and the carbonyl carbon from the acid are connected to form the ester bond.

Esters

Esters are organic compounds formed from the reaction of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, characterized by the functional group -COO-. They are known for their pleasant aromas and flavors, making them common in food and fragrance industries. For example, the ester responsible for the flavor of Juicy Fruit gum is isoamyl acetate, which is derived from isopentyl alcohol and acetic acid.
Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic acids containing a carboxyl group (-COOH). They play a crucial role in the formation of esters through esterification, where they react with alcohols. In the case of Juicy Fruit gum, acetic acid is the carboxylic acid that combines with an alcohol to create the characteristic flavoring ester.
Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds that contain one or more hydroxyl groups (-OH). They are essential reactants in the formation of esters, as they react with carboxylic acids during the esterification process. For Juicy Fruit gum, isopentyl alcohol is the specific alcohol that reacts with acetic acid to produce isoamyl acetate, contributing to the gum's flavor.
