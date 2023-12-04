Esterification

Esterification is a chemical reaction between an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, resulting in the formation of an ester and water. In the case of glycerol and stearic acid, the reaction involves the hydroxyl groups of glycerol and the carboxyl group of stearic acid, leading to the formation of a triester known as a triglyceride. This process is fundamental in biochemistry, particularly in the synthesis of fats.