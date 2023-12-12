Understand the systematic name 'trans-2-butenedioic acid': The 'trans' prefix indicates that the molecule has a trans configuration, meaning the substituents on the double bond are on opposite sides. The '2-butenedioic acid' part indicates a four-carbon chain with a double bond between carbons 2 and 3, and two carboxylic acid (-COOH) groups, one on each end of the chain.