Textbook Question
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. 3,3-Dimethyl-4-phenylpentanoic acid
439
views
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. 3,3-Dimethyl-4-phenylpentanoic acid
Fumaric acid is a metabolic intermediate that has the systematic name trans-2-butenedioic acid. Draw its structure.
What is the formula for the diammonium salt of fumaric acid?
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
b. Ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c.
Draw structures of the carboxylic acids and alcohols you would use to prepare each ester in Problem 17.54.
a.
b.
c. Cyclohexyl acetate
d. Phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate