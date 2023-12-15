Systematic Naming in Chemistry

Systematic naming in chemistry refers to the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) rules used to create unique and descriptive names for chemical compounds. This method ensures that each compound has a specific name that reflects its structure and composition, allowing for clear communication among chemists. For example, the name 'phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate' indicates the presence of a phenyl group and a hydroxy group on a benzoate structure.