Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their DerivativesProblem 54d
Chapter 17, Problem 54d

Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
d. Phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent structure: The compound 'Phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate' is an ester. The parent structure is benzoic acid, which forms the ester bond with a phenyl group.
Analyze the substituents: The 'o-hydroxy' prefix indicates that a hydroxyl (-OH) group is attached to the benzene ring of the benzoic acid in the ortho position (position 2 relative to the ester group).
Determine the ester group: The 'phenyl' prefix indicates that the ester group is bonded to a phenyl group (a benzene ring).
Combine the information: The systematic name of the compound is derived by naming the ester as 'phenyl' (from the phenyl group) and the benzoic acid derivative as '2-hydroxybenzoate' (indicating the hydroxyl group at the ortho position).
Draw the structure: Start with a benzene ring as the base. Attach a carboxyl group (-COO-) at one position, a hydroxyl group (-OH) at the ortho position, and a phenyl group (-C6H5) to the oxygen of the ester bond.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systematic Naming in Chemistry

Systematic naming in chemistry refers to the IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) rules used to create unique and descriptive names for chemical compounds. This method ensures that each compound has a specific name that reflects its structure and composition, allowing for clear communication among chemists. For example, the name 'phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate' indicates the presence of a phenyl group and a hydroxy group on a benzoate structure.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate, the hydroxy (-OH) group is a functional group that imparts alcohol characteristics, while the benzoate part indicates the presence of a carboxylic acid derivative. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds.
Structural Representation of Compounds

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be illustrated through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. For phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate, drawing its structure helps visualize the connectivity of atoms and the spatial arrangement of functional groups, which is crucial for understanding its chemical properties and reactivity.
