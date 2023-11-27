Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acids:
d. CH3(CH2)5COOH
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acid salts:
a.
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acid salts:
c.
Fumaric acid is a metabolic intermediate that has the systematic name trans-2-butenedioic acid. Draw its structure.
What is the formula for the diammonium salt of fumaric acid?
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
d. Phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate