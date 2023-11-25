What is the formula for the diammonium salt of fumaric acid?

Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acid salts:
c.
Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acid salts:
c.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. 3,3-Dimethyl-4-phenylpentanoic acid
Fumaric acid is a metabolic intermediate that has the systematic name trans-2-butenedioic acid. Draw its structure.
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
d. Phenyl-o-hydroxybenzoate
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
b. Ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate
Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c.