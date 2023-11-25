Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 44b

Give systematic names for the following carboxylic acid salts:
c. Chemical structure of calcium salt of a carboxylic acid, showing the anion and cation components.

1
Identify the cation in the carboxylic acid salt. The cation is the positively charged ion that is paired with the carboxylate anion.
Determine the parent carboxylic acid by identifying the longest carbon chain that includes the carboxyl group. Replace the '-ic acid' suffix of the acid name with '-ate' to name the carboxylate anion.
Combine the name of the cation with the name of the carboxylate anion. The cation name comes first, followed by the carboxylate name.
If there are any substituents on the carbon chain of the carboxylate anion, number the chain starting from the carbon of the carboxylate group and include the substituent names and positions in the name.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC naming conventions, with proper capitalization and spacing between the cation and carboxylate names.

Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties and are commonly found in various biological and chemical processes. Understanding the structure and naming conventions of carboxylic acids is essential for identifying their salts.
Salts of Carboxylic Acids

Salts of carboxylic acids are formed when the hydrogen of the carboxyl group is replaced by a metal or ammonium ion. These compounds typically have the general formula RCOOM, where R is a hydrocarbon chain and M is the cation. Recognizing the relationship between carboxylic acids and their corresponding salts is crucial for systematic naming.
IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds, ensuring that each compound has a unique and descriptive name. For carboxylic acid salts, the name typically includes the name of the carboxylic acid modified to reflect the salt formation, followed by the name of the cation. Familiarity with IUPAC rules is vital for accurately naming these compounds.
