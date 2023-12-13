Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 Amino Acids and ProteinsProblem 64b
Chapter 18, Problem 64b

Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids of the peptide.

1
Examine the peptide structure provided in the image. Identify the amino acid at the N-terminal (the end of the peptide with a free amino group, -NH2) and the amino acid at the C-terminal (the end of the peptide with a free carboxyl group, -COOH).
Locate the N-terminal amino acid by finding the amino acid with a free -NH2 group that is not involved in a peptide bond.
Locate the C-terminal amino acid by finding the amino acid with a free -COOH group that is not involved in a peptide bond.
Write down the names of the amino acids identified at the N-terminal and C-terminal based on their side chains and structures.
Double-check the structure to ensure that the identified N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids are correct and consistent with the peptide sequence.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Peptide Structure

A peptide is a short chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. The sequence of amino acids determines the peptide's properties and functions. Each amino acid has an amino group (N-terminus) and a carboxyl group (C-terminus), which are critical for understanding the peptide's orientation and reactivity.
N-terminal and C-terminal

The N-terminal (amino terminus) refers to the end of the peptide chain that has a free amino group, while the C-terminal (carboxyl terminus) is the end with a free carboxyl group. Identifying these ends is essential for understanding the peptide's directionality and how it interacts with other molecules.
Amino Acid Sequence

The specific order of amino acids in a peptide is known as its sequence, which is crucial for determining its structure and function. The sequence is typically read from the N-terminal to the C-terminal, and any changes in this sequence can significantly affect the peptide's biological activity.
