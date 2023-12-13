Write structural formulas for the two dipeptides that contain leucine and aspartate.
Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids of the peptide.
Key Concepts
Peptide Structure
N-terminal and C-terminal
Amino Acid Sequence
The endorphins are a group of naturally occurring neurotransmitters that act in a manner similar to morphine to control pain. Research has shown that the biologically active parts of the endorphin molecules are simple pentapeptides called enkephalins. Draw the structure of the methionine enkephalin with the sequence Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe-Met. Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids.
Identify the amino acids present in the peptide shown and name the peptide using the three-letter abbreviations.
What is the sequence of atoms along the "backbone" of a protein?
Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser-Pro-Phe-Arg.
a. Draw the complete structural formula of bradykinin.
b. Bradykinin has a very kinked secondary structure. Why?