N-terminal and C-terminal

In a peptide or protein, the N-terminal refers to the end of the molecule that has a free amino group (-NH2), while the C-terminal is the end with a free carboxyl group (-COOH). Identifying these terminals is essential for understanding the directionality of the peptide chain, which is crucial for its synthesis and function. In methionine enkephalin, the N-terminal is Tyrosine (Tyr) and the C-terminal is Methionine (Met).