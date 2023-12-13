Textbook Question
How could you make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water?
830
views
How could you make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water?
Use the three-letter abbreviations to name all tripeptides that contain valine, methionine, and leucine.
Write structural formulas for the two dipeptides that contain leucine and aspartate.
Identify the amino acids present in the peptide shown and name the peptide using the three-letter abbreviations.
Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids of the peptide.
What is the sequence of atoms along the "backbone" of a protein?