Protein Structure

Protein structure is categorized into four levels: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure refers to the linear sequence of amino acids, while secondary structure involves local folding patterns like alpha-helices and beta-sheets. Tertiary structure describes the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide, and quaternary structure refers to the assembly of multiple polypeptides. Understanding these structures is crucial for comparing fibrous and globular proteins, as their functions are closely tied to their structural characteristics.