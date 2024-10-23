Skip to main content
Ch.18 Amino Acids and Proteins
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 37

Compare and contrast the characteristics of fibrous and globular proteins. Consider biological function, water solubility, amino acid composition, secondary structure, and tertiary structure. Give examples of three fibrous and three globular proteins. (Hint: Make a table.)

1
Create a table with two columns: one for fibrous proteins and one for globular proteins. Label the rows with the following categories: biological function, water solubility, amino acid composition, secondary structure, tertiary structure, and examples.
Under 'Biological Function,' note that fibrous proteins typically provide structural support (e.g., collagen in connective tissue), while globular proteins are involved in dynamic functions such as catalysis (enzymes) and transport (e.g., hemoglobin).
Under 'Water Solubility,' indicate that fibrous proteins are generally insoluble in water due to their elongated, hydrophobic structures, whereas globular proteins are soluble in water because of their compact, hydrophilic surfaces.
Under 'Amino Acid Composition,' explain that fibrous proteins often have repetitive amino acid sequences that contribute to their structural roles, while globular proteins have diverse sequences that allow for specific functional sites.
Under 'Secondary and Tertiary Structure,' describe that fibrous proteins primarily exhibit regular secondary structures like α-helices or β-sheets, forming long fibers, while globular proteins have complex tertiary structures with folded, compact shapes. Provide examples: fibrous proteins (collagen, keratin, elastin) and globular proteins (hemoglobin, myoglobin, insulin).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fibrous Proteins

Fibrous proteins are elongated, structural proteins that provide support and strength to cells and tissues. They are typically insoluble in water and have a repetitive amino acid sequence, which contributes to their stability and structural roles. Examples include collagen, keratin, and elastin, which are crucial for the integrity of connective tissues, hair, and skin.
Globular Proteins

Globular proteins are compact, spherical proteins that are generally soluble in water and play a variety of roles in biological processes. Their amino acid composition is more varied than that of fibrous proteins, allowing for diverse functions such as enzymatic activity, transport, and regulation. Examples include hemoglobin, enzymes like amylase, and antibodies, which are essential for oxygen transport, digestion, and immune response, respectively.
Protein Structure

Protein structure is categorized into four levels: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure refers to the linear sequence of amino acids, while secondary structure involves local folding patterns like alpha-helices and beta-sheets. Tertiary structure describes the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide, and quaternary structure refers to the assembly of multiple polypeptides. Understanding these structures is crucial for comparing fibrous and globular proteins, as their functions are closely tied to their structural characteristics.
