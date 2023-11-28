Draw the structure of l-threonine: Use the Fischer projection to represent the molecule. Place the amino group (-NH2) on the left, the carboxyl group (-COOH) at the top, the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the right, and the methyl group (-CH3) at the bottom. Ensure the configuration corresponds to the l-isomer, which is based on the orientation of the amino group relative to the chiral alpha carbon (C2).